Nunavut hunters end blockades, mine pushes ahead with injunction against them
by The Canadian Press
Posted Feb 13, 2021 1:46 pm EST
Last Updated Feb 13, 2021 at 1:58 pm EST
Baffinland Irons Mine Corp. has pushed ahead with an injunction against a group of Nunavut hunters who blocked the road and airstrip at its Mary River mine in protest of a plan to expand the project.
A group of seven Inuit hunters, who call themselves the Nuluujat Land Guardians, protested at the mine for a week.
Lori Idlout, lawyer for the hunters, says the hunters ended the blockades on Feb. 10 and have returned to their home communities.
Baffinland asked for a temporary injunction against the hunters last week, which was in place until today’s hearing on the injunction application.
If granted, the injunction would legally prevent the hunters from blockading the site.
Nunavut Justice Susan Cooper did not rule on the application today, saying she needs some time to come to a decision.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2021.
The Canadian Press
