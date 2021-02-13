Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Fridays $50 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated Feb 13, 2021 at 4:44 am EST

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $50 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

There were also two Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, but both went unclaimed.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Feb. 16 will grow to approximately $55 million, and there will be four Maxmillion prizes to play for.

The Canadian Press

