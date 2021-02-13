Major makeover of WWI exhibit at Camp Shelby

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
CAMP SHELBY, Miss. — Visitors to the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby will get to experience some major updates to the museum’s World War I exhibit as well as some other improvements.
WDAM reports that the museum has added information about airmen who served in World War I as well as Black Mississippians who also served in that conflict. The exhibit also has new photographs, artifacts and panels to give visitors a greater understanding of the war. A walk-through trench that is part of the exhibit also has new stories about Mississippi troops.
“As you come through the World War I exhibit, you’ll see some new stories and old stories delivered in a new way,” the museum’s director, Tommy Lofton, told the station.
Other updates to the museum are new displays about the Spanish-American War as well as a newly-designed area that details life at Camp Shelby in its beginning.
Camp Shelby got its start during World War I. It opened on July 18, 1917 as a training camp for National Guard soldiers, according to the museum’s website. The museum dates back to 1984 when two retired military veterans began displaying their collection of war artifacts in a warehouse at the camp. The museum has since grown to a 36,000-square foot (3,344.5-square meter) facility that includes a gallery honouring the state’s 28 Medal of Honor recipients.