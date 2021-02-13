Loading articles...

Iran state TV: fuel tanker explodes at Afghan-Iran border

Last Updated Feb 13, 2021 at 7:44 am EST

TEHRAN, Iran — A fuel tanker exploded Saturday at the Islam Qaleh crossing in Afghanistan’s western Herat province on the Iranian border, Iranian state TV reported.

Several trucks were engulfed in flames after the explosion, the report said. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the blast and there were no immediate reports of casualties.

Fire spread to the Dogharoon customs facilities on the Iran side and first responders, including the fire department, the Iranian army and border forces were assisting in extinguishing the blaze.

Trucks carrying natural gas and fuel were directed to leave the scene.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 15 minutes ago
#NBDVP 404/ ramp to #EB401 express reopened.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 47 minutes ago
Retweeted @DeniseWeatherTO: Round 2 . If it’s safe to do so we would love to see pics and share on ⁦@680NEWSweather⁩ 8:16 AM EST #ONStorm https://…
Latest Weather
Read more