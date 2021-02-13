Health officials identify COVID-19 variant in student at Kitchener school

Public health officials have identified a probable case of a COVID-19 variant in a student at a Kitchener, Ont., school.

Waterloo Region’s school board says the case has not been declared as an outbreak because it’s in the dismissed cohort.

The board says the student at W.T. Townshend Public School tested positive for the virus and is a close contact of someone positive for a variant of concern.

It did not specify which COVID-19 variant strain the person tested positive for.

It says the student’s cohort has been dismissed and no other cohorts are affected at the time.

The public health unit says this is not unexpected due to variant cases spreading in Ontario.