Loading articles...

Health officials identify COVID-19 variant in student at Kitchener school

Exterior view of W.T. Townshend Public School in Kitchener, Ont. GOOGLE MAPS

Public health officials have identified a probable case of a COVID-19 variant in a student at a Kitchener, Ont., school.

Waterloo Region’s school board says the case has not been declared as an outbreak because it’s in the dismissed cohort.

The board says the student at W.T. Townshend Public School tested positive for the virus and is a close contact of someone positive for a variant of concern.

It did not specify which COVID-19 variant strain the person tested positive for.

It says the student’s cohort has been dismissed and no other cohorts are affected at the time.

The public health unit says this is not unexpected due to variant cases spreading in Ontario.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
#NBDVP 404/ ramp to #EB401 express reopened.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 42 minutes ago
Retweeted @DeniseWeatherTO: Round 2 . If it’s safe to do so we would love to see pics and share on ⁦@680NEWSweather⁩ 8:16 AM EST #ONStorm https://…
Latest Weather
Read more