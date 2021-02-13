Grand Canyon National Park water pipeline to undergo repairs

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — Grand Canyon National Park crews on Monday will begin a multiday project that will shut down for repairs the leaking cross-canyon pipeline that carries drinking water to the South Rim.

During the shutdown expected to continue through Thursday, water conservation measures will be in effect at Phantom Ranch and electrical power to the ranch will be turned off each day from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., park officials said Friday.

Also, there will be trail closures so crews can repair the pipeline and hikers won’t be able to use the Silver Bridge across the Colorado River to reach Phantom Ranch and instead will have to use the Black Bridge, officials said.

In addition, drinking water will be unavailable at the Bright Angel and Cottonwood campgrounds and Manzanita Rest Area in the canyon during the pipeline’s shutdown, officials said.

