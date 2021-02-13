Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
First case of COVID-19 variant detected in Toronto's homeless shelter system
by News Staff
Posted Feb 13, 2021 1:11 pm EST
Last Updated Feb 13, 2021 at 1:31 pm EST
Exterior view of the Maxwell Meighen Centre, a shelter funded by the City of Toronto and operated by The Salvation Army. GOOGLE MAPS
Toronto Public Health is confirming that a person has tested positive for the first COVID-19 variant in the city’s shelter system.
Officials say the individual tested positive for the unnamed variant at the Maxwell Meighen Centre on Sherbourne Street, a city-funded shelter run by the Salvation Army.
TPH says further testing is underway to identify the variant. They did not specify whether a shelter user or staff member is the one who tested positive.
Currently, eight people at the shelter have tested positive for COVID-19 and all have been sent to isolate at a dedicated recovery site in the city.
Health officials have already confirmed three different COVID-19 variants strains in the city – the UK, South African and Brazilian variant.
The news comes on the heels of confirmation that 43 clients and staff at Seaton House have also been diagnosed with COVID-19 since an outbreak was declared there back on Jan. 21st.
Other city-run shelter facilites dealing with COVID-19 outbreak include Dixon Hall, Warden Woods Community Centre and the Salvation Army.
