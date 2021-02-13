Loading articles...

Earthquake shakes Armenia's capital

Last Updated Feb 13, 2021 at 8:28 am EST

YEREVAN, Armenia — An earthquake shook the Armenian capital on Saturday, prompting residents to flee buildings into the streets in fear of an aftershock.

No casualties or significant damage were immediately reported; local news reports said items were knocked off shelves in stores.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Center said the quake’s magnitude was 4.7 and its epicenter was 13 kilometres (8 miles) south of the capital Yerevan.

The Associated Press

