Loading articles...

Cyprus: Anti-corruption protest draws water cannon, arrests

Last Updated Feb 13, 2021 at 1:44 pm EST

Police spray protestors with a water canon, during a protest against the rampant corruption with the Mediterranean island nation's governing elites in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Police said that at least eight demonstrators were taken into custody. Police dispersed the demonstration in line with a government order against public gatherings because of ongoing restrictions to prevent a possible flare-up of COVID-19 infections. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA, Cyprus — Cyprus police used a water cannon and stun grenades to disperse several hundred demonstrators who gathered in downtown Nicosia on Saturday to protest what they said was rampant corruption among the east Mediterranean island nation’s governing elites.

Police said 10 demonstrators were taken into custody, and six others were fined 300 euros ($363) for violating a ban on public gatherings that is part of measures to prevent a possible flare-up of COVID-19 infections.

Police spokesman Christos Andreou said police used force only after demonstrators ignored warnings to disperse and started pelting officers with rocks and other objects from all directions.

Demonstrator Alexandra Attalides accused police of using disproportionate force against the protesters denouncing corrupt politicians and other power brokers who profit on the backs of ordinary citizens.

Attalides said she saw at least one protester suffer a minor head wound and observed one riot officer firing pepper spray into the crowd.

She said demonstrators suspect police officers are overstepping their authority and taking advantage of anti-coronavirus restrictions to silence any opposition to corrupt rule.

Andreou said police had warned protest organizers they would be breaking the law if they went ahead with the event. She said officers act strictly within the law.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Retweeted @PeelPolice: ROAD BLOCK: - There is a protest march for the Indian Farmers on Main Street in Brampton. - They are currently marching in…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 14 minutes ago
Who likes snow? We're seeing more of it pop up on radar. This is just the beginning of a very active 5 days for our…
Latest Weather
Read more