City of Brampton hosting virtual family day games

Family members of all ages can enjoy free programs like instructor-led games or self-paced virtual activities by following along with tutorials posted on Brampton’s rec at home portal.

Registration opened on February 6th and is available in advance of each activity.

Saturday’s games include virtual family feud, a virtual scavenger hunt and last but certainly not least, virtual family Jeopardy!

The games take place all weekend, so if you don’t get the chance to play Saturday, make sure to head to the city of Brampton’s website to register in advance.