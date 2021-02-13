Loading articles...

2 killed, 2 injured in NYC subway stabbing attacks

Last Updated Feb 13, 2021 at 5:28 pm EST

NEW YORK — An unidentified man could be responsible for four separate stabbings that occurred within a few hours in the New York City subways, leaving two people dead, authorities said.

The assaults happened between Friday morning and early Saturday, New York Police Department officials said during a news conference.

Authorities believe all four victims were homeless.

Police said they were searching for a man they suspect could be behind all of the attacks. They were reviewing subway security camera footage as part of the investigation. All four stabbings occurred along the A subway line.

One of the victims was discovered dead on a train in Queens at about midnight on Friday with several stab wounds to his neck and torso. Two hours later, a 44-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in the subway in upper Manhattan.

The two nonfatal attacks — one involving a 67-year-old man and the other involving a 43-year-old man — also occurred in upper Manhattan.

In response, NYPD officials said they would deploy an additional 500 officers into the subway system throughout the city as a safety measure.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 38 minutes ago
Stalled vehicle #EBGardiner approaching the DVP - lane 2 (of 2) currently blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:14 PM
Hey All! We're seeing some snow continue to pop up on the radar. What are you seeing in your town? #Snow #Toronto
Latest Weather
Read more