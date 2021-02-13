Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
2 killed, 2 injured in NYC subway stabbing attacks
by The Associated Press
Posted Feb 13, 2021 5:24 pm EST
Last Updated Feb 13, 2021 at 5:28 pm EST
NEW YORK — An unidentified man could be responsible for four separate stabbings that occurred within a few hours in the New York City subways, leaving two people dead, authorities said.
The assaults happened between Friday morning and early Saturday, New York Police Department officials said during a news conference.
Authorities believe all four victims were homeless.
Police said they were searching for a man they suspect could be behind all of the attacks. They were reviewing subway security camera footage as part of the investigation. All four stabbings occurred along the A subway line.
One of the victims was discovered dead on a train in Queens at about midnight on Friday with several stab wounds to his neck and torso. Two hours later, a 44-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in the subway in upper Manhattan.
The two nonfatal attacks — one involving a 67-year-old man and the other involving a 43-year-old man — also occurred in upper Manhattan.
In response, NYPD officials said they would deploy an additional 500 officers into the subway system throughout the city as a safety measure.