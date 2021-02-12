Loading articles...

Report: Turkish sailors kidnapped by pirates have been freed

Last Updated Feb 12, 2021 at 10:14 am EST

ANKARA, Turkey — Fifteen Turkish crew members of a cargo ship who were kidnapped by pirates last month off west Africa have been freed, Turkish media reports said Friday.

Private NTV television said the seamen were brought to Nigeria where they are undergoing health checks. There was no immediate information on the circumstances of their release.

The Liberian-flagged M/V Mozart was sailing from Lagos, Nigeria, to Cape Town, South Africa, when it was attacked on Jan. 23 about 100 nautical miles (185 kilometres) northwest of the island nation of Sao Tome and Principe. One crew member, an Azerbaijani national, died during the attack.

The Gulf of Guinea, off the coasts of Nigeria, Guinea, Togo, Benin and Cameroon, is the most dangerous sea in the world for piracy, according to the International Maritime Bureau.

In July 2019, 10 Turkish seamen were kidnapped off the coast of Nigeria. They were released less than a month later.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 15 minutes ago
WB 401 approaching the 427 - the left lane is blocked with a collision. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
Retweeted @cityoftoronto: The #ExtremeColdWeather alert continues today. The #CityofTO has four warming centres. Find out where they are located a…
Latest Weather
Read more