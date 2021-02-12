Ontario to provide update on regional restrictions, gradual reopening

Ontario’s top doctor says the government will announce Friday which categories of its COVID-19 restrictions system some regions will fall into when they begin to reopen next week.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams has said the decisions will be made based on local virus case rates.

The province began a gradual reopening of its economy Wednesday by lifting the stay-at-home order for three regions with low cases.

Hastings Prince Edward, Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington, and Renfrew County and District all entered the province’s ‘green zone’ this week.

The rest of the province, except for three hot spots in the Greater Toronto Area, are set to have the order lifted next week when they transition back to the colour-coded restrictions system.

The category each region is placed in will depend on their local case rates and any sudden increase in cases could delay that plan.

Toronto, Peel Region and York Region are set to remain under the stay-at-home order until at least Feb. 22.

Top doctors in Toronto and Peel have warned that rolling back other restrictions as students resume in-person learning amid the spread of new virus variants could kick off a worse wave of infections.

The provincial and federal governments have been urging residents to limit their travel.

The province released another round of COVID-19 modelling and projections on Thursday highlighting its strong focus on the B.1.1.7 variant first discovered in the U.K, with health experts saying the strain could “soon dominate” the province.

The data showed that with no restrictions in place, in a best-case scenario, Ontario could see roughly 2,000 cases a day by the end of March. In a worst-case scenario, Ontario could see around 6,000 new cases per day.

Dr. Adalstein Brown noted the B.1.1.7 variant is at least 30 per cent higher in terms of transmissibility than the current, original strain.

“There’s some evidence that it may also be more lethal,” said Brown. “If the B.1.1.7 variant behaves as it did in the United Kingdom, cases will start to grow here again in late February or early March; that is unless we can limit the spread through public health measures.”

So far the province has confirmed 236 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant first detected in the UK and three cases of the B 1.351 variant first detected in South Africa.

Canada’s top doctor Theresa Tam recently sayid that provinces must tread carefully in reopening businesses in the coming days and weeks in light of the new, stronger variants.

“This is not the moment to release everything in terms of public health measures,” said Tam on Tuesday. “I think provinces and territories of course are making the individual decisions based on their own context but all must do it with extreme cautiousness.”

On Thursday, the province announced they were delaying March Break for students until the week of Apr. 12.

All students began the month of January with remote learning as part of a provincial lockdown. The government then took a gradual approach to reopening physical classrooms, starting with northern and rural areas.

Students in Toronto, Peel Region, and York Region remain the only ones now left learning exclusively online and are set to return to physical classrooms after the Family Day weekend on Feb. 16.

Ontario reported 945 cases of COVID-19 and 18 deaths on Thursday amid a data error from Toronto Public Health that resulted in an underestimation of cases.

The rolling seven-day average of daily increases in down to 1,264 cases. Tuesday was only the second day the average has gone up since Jan. 11, where it peaked at 3,555.

With files from the Canadian Press