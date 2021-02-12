Loading articles...

Officials: Federal agents fatally shoot man in Florida

Last Updated Feb 12, 2021 at 9:44 pm EST

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Federal agents investigating a financial scheme fatally shot a man in South Florida on Friday, authorities said.

The shooting occurred in Coral Gables and involved agents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Miami Herald reported. Coral Gables is located just southwest of Miami.

“During a large-scale financial investigation, an individual brandished a weapon at special agents with Homeland Security Investigations, as a result agents fired at the suspect,” agency spokesman Nestor Yglesias said in a statement.

The agents were treated at a local hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening, Yglesias said.

Investigators recovered a weapon at the scene, Yglesias said.

Florida state law enforcement officials were investigating the shooting.

The man wasn’t immediately identified.

The Associated Press

