North American markets waver in early trading, loonie slips

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index edged lower in a mixed morning for North American markets, as the Canadian dollar slipped in early trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 47.30 points at 18,345.69.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 31.35 points at 31,462.05, the S&P 500 index was down 5.79 points at 3,910.59, while the Nasdaq composite was down 65.75 at 13,960.03.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.44 cents US compared with 78.83 cents US on Thursday.

The March crude contract was down 18 cents US at US$58.06 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up 2.4 cents at $2.89 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$12.80 at $1,814 an ounce and the March copper contract was down about a penny at US$3.76 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press