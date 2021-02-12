Loading articles...

More details on new quarantine measures for travellers set to be unveiled

Last Updated Feb 12, 2021 at 9:58 am EST

OTTAWA — The federal government is promising more details on new quarantine rules for incoming travellers today.

A mandatory three-day quarantine for air travellers arriving in Canada was announced last month.

But details of how the program will work and when it will take effect have yet to be revealed.

What’s known now is that the order requires those arriving in Canada to take a COVID-19 test upon arrival at their own cost, and then pay for a 72-hour stay at a government-approved facility.

Federal officials are expected to release more information at a news conference later today.

The measures come as new variants of the novel coronavirus are sweeping the globe and proving to be harder to contain. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2021.

Stephanie Levitz, The Canadian Press

