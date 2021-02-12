Loading articles...

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Last Updated Feb 12, 2021 at 4:44 pm EST

Stocks are closing higher Friday after a late surge by technology stocks led the S&P 500 to a new high. The wobbly week of trading ended with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq at record highs also. Investors focused on trillions of dollars of potential government aid that could be coming for the economy, as Democrats advance their stimulus package. Companies reported solid earnings, including manufacturer Mohawk Industries and genetic testing company Illumina. Bond yields rose, giving banks a boost.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 18.45 points, or 0.5%, to 3,934.83.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 27.70 points, or 0.1%, to 31,458.40.

The Nasdaq rose 69.70 points, or 0.5%, to 14,095.47.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 4.04 points, or 0.2%, to 2,289.36.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 48 points, or 1.2%.

The Dow is up 310.16 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is up 239.18 points, or 1.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 56.03 points, or 2.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 178.76 points, or 4.8%.

The Dow is up 851.92 points, or 2.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,207.19 points, or 9.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 314.50 points, or 15.9%.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
EB Gardiner ramp to Spadina is partially blocked with a collision. #EBGardiner
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:34 PM
Retweeted @CNNweather: Snow and ice might be four-letter words for some, but there is a beautiful side to winter:
Latest Weather
Read more