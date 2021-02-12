Halton, Durham and Hamilton among several regions moving to province's "Red Zone" on Tuesday

The Ford government released additional details on which categories of its COVID-19 restrictions system some regions will fall into when they begin to reopen next week.

In consultation with Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams, the provincial government announced Toronto, Peel and York Regions, and North Bay Parry Sound District will remain in the shutdown, under the stay-at-home order, and all existing public health and workplace safety measures will continue to apply to these four regions until at least Feb. 22.

As of 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16, the following 27 public health regions will move to various colour-tiers – including Halton, Durham, Hamilton, and Windsor-Essex – who will be placed under “Red-Control” and will no longer be subjected to a stay-at-home order.

Grey-Lockdown:

Niagara Region Public Health

Red-Control:

Chatham-Kent Public Health;

City of Hamilton Public Health Services;

Durham Region Health Department;

Halton Region Public Health;

Middlesex-London Health Unit;

Region of Waterloo Public Health and Emergency Services;

Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit;

Southwestern Public Health;

Thunder Bay District Health Unit;

Wellington-Dufferin Guelph Public Health; and

Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

Orange-Restrict:

Brant County Health Unit;

Eastern Ontario Health Unit;

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit;

Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit;

Huron Perth Public Health;

Lambton Public Health;

Ottawa Public Health;

Porcupine Health Unit; and

Public Health Sudbury and Districts.

Yellow-Protect:

Algoma Public Health;

Grey Bruce Health Unit;

Northwestern Health Unit; and

Peterborough Public Health.

Green-Prevent:

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit; and

Timiskaming Health Unit.

The province began a gradual reopening of its economy Wednesday by lifting the stay-at-home order for three regions with low daily case counts and community transmission.

“The health and safety of Ontarians remain our number one priority. While we are cautiously and gradually transitioning some regions out of the shutdown, with the risk of new variants this is not a reopening or a return to normal,” said health minister Christine Elliott.

“Until vaccines are widely available, It remains critical that all individuals and families continue to adhere to public health measures and stay home as much as possible to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their communities.”

Hastings Prince Edward, Kingston, Frontenac, and Lennox & Addington, and Renfrew County and District all entered the province’s “Green-Prevent” zone this week.

After returning to the colour-tiered framework, the government says health regions will stay at their level for at least two weeks at which time, “the government will assess the impact of public health and workplace safety measures to determine if the region should stay where they are or be moved to a different level.”

As such, the category each region is placed ultimately depends on their local case rates and any sudden increase in infections could lead to a change in direction.

Doctors in Toronto and Peel have warned that rolling back other restrictions as students resume in-person learning amid the spread of new virus variants could kick off a worse wave of infections.

The provincial and federal governments have been urging residents to limit their travel.

The province released another round of COVID-19 modelling and projections on Thursday highlighting its strong focus on the B.1.1.7 variant first discovered in the U.K, with health experts saying the strain could “soon dominate” the province.

“While the trends in public health indicators are heading in the right direction, we still have work to do,” said Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health.

“Everyone is strongly advised to continue staying at home, avoid social gatherings, only travel between regions for essential purposes, and limit close contacts to your household or those you live with.”