Loading articles...

Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

Last Updated Feb 12, 2021 at 11:14 am EST

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly lower on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. was off 2.25 cents at $6.3775 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 5.50 cents at $5.3950 a bushel; Mar. oats was up 1 cent at $3.5050 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans lost 13.50 cents at $13.7775 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle rose 2.08 cents at $1.1785 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle gained 2.22 cents at $1.4142 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was up .02 cent at .7402 a pound.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 19 minutes ago
CLEAR - EB 401 app. the 410 express. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 19 minutes ago
This is so funny! We just had to share!
Latest Weather
Read more