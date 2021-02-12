Loading articles...

Former Obama adviser Podesta on Biden's Keystone XL decision: 'He's not going back'

Last Updated Feb 12, 2021 at 12:28 pm EST

WASHINGTON — A prominent former adviser to Barack Obama says it’s time for Canada to get over the demise of the Keystone XL pipeline expansion. 

John Podesta, who once also was Bill Clinton’s White House chief of staff, says the project is dead and not coming back. 

Podesta made the pronouncement today during a panel with Gerald Butts, a former principal secretary to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. 

Butts was less declarative about Keystone XL, but says he agrees President Joe Biden isn’t about to change his mind.

Biden signed an executive order on his first day in the White House rescinding a presidential permit for the cross-border project. 

The online discussion was hosted by Canada 2020, a think tank with deep ties to the federal Liberal party. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2021. 

The Canadian Press

