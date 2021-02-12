Loading articles...

Family Day long weekend will bring coldest air of the season

Last Updated Feb 12, 2021 at 6:57 am EST

Parts of Lake Ontario frozen over following a cold snap in the GTA on Jan. 5, 2018. CITYNEWS/Tony Fera

The Family Day long weekend will be bringing with it some of the coldest temperatures the GTA has seen this winter.

The region will be seeing expected highs of near -8 and -7 degrees on Friday and Saturday. Things warm up slightly on Sunday but then we get back to a high of -8 for the holiday Monday.

The coldest day of the winter so far was Jan. 28, with a high of just -8.

As of 6 a.m. Friday morning it was -13.4 degrees in Toronto. Just shy of the coldest morning of the winter when it was -14.6 on Jan. 29.

680 NEWS meteorologist Jill Taylor says we could also see some snow this long weekend, with about 2 centimetres expected on Saturday with most snow in the western part of the GTA. And we could be in for even more snow on Monday night.

“Monday night into Tuesday, that’s where we have the greatest potential for some accumulating snow of more than 2 centimetres.”

The snow will hit the ground just in time for back-to-school day for three GTA regions. Students in Toronto, Peel and York all return to classrooms for in-person learning after the long weekend.

Toronto has issued an extreme cold weather alert, activating local services and warming centres for vulnerable residents.

