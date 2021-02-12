Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Family Day long weekend will bring coldest air of the season
by News Staff
Posted Feb 12, 2021 6:50 am EST
Last Updated Feb 12, 2021 at 6:57 am EST
Parts of Lake Ontario frozen over following a cold snap in the GTA on Jan. 5, 2018. CITYNEWS/Tony Fera
The Family Day long weekend will be bringing with it some of the coldest temperatures the GTA has seen this winter.
The region will be seeing expected highs of near -8 and -7 degrees on Friday and Saturday. Things warm up slightly on Sunday but then we get back to a high of -8 for the holiday Monday.
The coldest day of the winter so far was Jan. 28, with a high of just -8.
As of 6 a.m. Friday morning it was -13.4 degrees in Toronto. Just shy of the coldest morning of the winter when it was -14.6 on Jan. 29.
680 NEWS meteorologist Jill Taylor says we could also see some snow this long weekend, with about 2 centimetres expected on Saturday with most snow in the western part of the GTA. And we could be in for even more snow on Monday night.
“Monday night into Tuesday, that’s where we have the greatest potential for some accumulating snow of more than 2 centimetres.”
Clouds and cold air and some shots of snow for the Family Day Long weekend. More weather details with traffic and weather together every 10minutes on the ones on 680 NEWS ???? (Jill) https://t.co/TImMlcFiWm