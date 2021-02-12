Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Explosion destroys supermarket building in southern Russia
by The Associated Press
Posted Feb 12, 2021 3:39 am EST
Last Updated Feb 12, 2021 at 3:44 am EST
MOSCOW — A gas explosion destroyed a supermarket building in Vladikavkaz, a city in southern Russia, on Friday morning, local officials said.
Russian news agencies reported that no one was appeared to be wounded in the blast. A man who was inside the building at the time of the explosion was rescued from under the rubble and didn’t sustain any injuries, the state Tass news agency reported.
According to Tass, the explosion occurred early in the morning in a three-story building housing a supermarket, as well as several shops and offices. Media reports said a gas leak was the likely cause. The blast completely destroyed the building and shattered windows in several residential buildings close by.
Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened a preliminary inquiry into the incident.