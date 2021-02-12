Start your engines: Driving tests set to resume across Ontario

As the province slowly begins to reopen the economy in certain regions, it appears you will be able to go for that long-awaited driving test at some locations.

Ontario announced that as of next Tuesday, 27 public health regions will no longer be under a stay-at-home order giving way to the colour-tiered framework.

As such, the government says that in-vehicle passenger road tests will kick off on Feb. 16 at most DriveTest centres across the province.

Road tests will not be allowed in public health unit regions still subject to a stay-at-home order – including Toronto, Peel, York, and North Bay Parry Sound – or in regions in “Grey-Lockdown” zones, such as Niagara Region.

The minister of transportation says strict public health and workplace safety measures will be in place for all in-vehicle passenger road tests to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“As we safely and gradually transition out of the province-wide shutdown and return to the COVID-19 Response Framework, it’s important that we ensure drivers are able to get tested in order to keep our roads and highways safe,” said Caroline Mulroney.

“For those who book an appointment, I strongly urge you to follow all public health and workplace safety requirements when visiting a DriveTest centre to protect yourself, staff, and other clients.”

Mulroney says individuals may not book an in-person road test at a DriveTest centre in another region and those caught trying to attend a centre in a lower COVID-19 sector will be turned away.

The DriveTest centres in regions still subject to the stay-at-home order are located in Brampton, Downsview, Etobicoke, Metro East, Mississauga, Newmarket, North Bay, Port Union, and St. Catharines.

If any region is moved back into “Grey-Lockdown”, in-vehicle passenger road testing will be immediately suspended, the government notes, and all road tests will be cancelled as a health and safety measure.

Customers will receive a credit on the system so they can rebook a test when their region reopens.

Niagara Region will be the only region in the “Grey-Lockdown” zone, which will allow businesses to open at 25 percent capacity.

The rest of the regions, most of them outside the Greater Toronto Area, fall elsewhere along the scale that moves from red through green, with lighter restrictions on businesses and gatherings at each stage.