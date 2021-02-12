Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Mandatory COVID-19 tests and hotel quarantines set to come into effect: A look at how it works
by The Canadian Press, News Staff
Posted Feb 12, 2021 7:14 pm EST
Ontario Premier Doug Ford visits the Holiday Inn Express and Suites, which is used as a COVID-19 isolation hotel during the COVID-19 pandemic in Oshawa, Ont., on Thursday, January 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
There are, however, different additional rules being put in place for air travellers and those arriving at the land border.
Some details are still being worked out, including who might be exempt from the requirements or from paying the associated costs. It’s also unknown how long the measures will be in place.
But here is what’s known for now:
Air travel
All incoming travellers must provide proof of negative COVID-19 PCR tests (the kind typically taken with a deep nasal swab) done within 72 hours of boarding their aircraft.
As of Feb. 22, upon arrival, each traveller will be required to take another test at the airport.
From there, they must go to government-approved hotels for up to 72 hours, at their own cost, to await the results. Hotels are to begin accepting reservations on Feb. 18.
If that test is negative, a traveller can leave the hotel and continue on to finish quarantine at home or another approved location. They will have to take another test at the end of their time in quarantine and will be given that test to take with them.
If the arrival test comes back positive, the traveller will be transferred to a government isolation facility.
As of Feb. 22, travellers will also be required to take COVID-19 tests upon arrival. Certain border points will be able to test on-site; if that’s not an option, travellers will be given a kit to take home. They’ll have to do a follow-up test 10 days later.