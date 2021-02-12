Loading articles...

Biden's first priority for vaccines is getting shots into American arms: White House

Last Updated Feb 12, 2021 at 3:44 pm EST

WASHINGTON — The White House is making no apologies for prioritizing Americans in its effort to distribute COVID-19 vaccines. 

Press secretary Jen Psaki says President Joe Biden’s focus is on ensuring that the American people get vaccinated. 

That’s despite the challenges faced by other countries, including Canada, in procuring vaccine doses from outside the United States.

Psaki says Biden understands that widespread vaccination around the world is vital to getting the pandemic under control. 

But she also says U.S. vaccine manufacturing capacity will be aimed primarily at domestic efforts.

The president has promised to administer 100 million shots before the end of his first 100 days in the White House.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2021.

The Canadian Press

