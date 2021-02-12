Loading articles...

After yearslong separation, Sharpton files for divorce

Last Updated Feb 12, 2021 at 5:14 pm EST

NEW YORK — More than 16 years after separating, civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton has filed for divorce from his estranged wife, Kathy Jordan Sharpton.

Paperwork for a contested divorce was filed Thursday in Manhattan Supreme Court.

A statement attributed to both of them said: “After years of being separated, Kathy and I have decided to formalize our separation by filing for divorce. We plan to resolve this in an amicable manner. We remain good friends and our highest concern is the well-being of our grandson.”

The couple had been married for more than 20 years when a separation was announced in November 2004. They have two daughters together.

The Associated Press


