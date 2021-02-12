43 people at Seaton House homeless shelter have COVID-19, city says

Forty-three clients and staff at a downtown homeless shelter have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the City of Toronto said Friday.

Seaton House, located 339 George Street near Dundas Street East, first declared an outbreak of the novel coronavirus on Jan. 21st.

“Clients who have tested positive or are high-risk close contacts have been sent to a dedicated isolation/recovery site with supports,” the city said in a news release. “There remains additional capacity in the isolation/recovery site. The City wishes everyone who has tested positive a speedy recovery.”

The city said it has enhanced infection control measures, including encouraging social distancing and mask use. The city also said it has opened 40 temporary shelter and hotel locations throughout the city.