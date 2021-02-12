Loading articles...

2 killed, 2 injured when car plunges off Chicago expressway

Last Updated Feb 12, 2021 at 12:14 pm EST

CHICAGO — Two people were killed and two more were seriously injured early Friday when their vehicle hit a concrete wall along a Chicago expressway and plunged off the highway onto a street 50 feet (15 metres) below, police said.

The vehicle was travelling northbound on Interstate 55 — also known as the Stevenson Expressway — at around 4 a.m. when it struck a concrete wall and tumbled off the edge, striking a light pole before landing on the street in the McKinley Park neighbourhood on Chicago’s Southwest Side, Illinois State Police Trooper Omoayena Williams said.

Two people in the car were killed and the two others were hospitalized with serious but non-life- threatening injuries, police said. Authorities have not released the names of the victims.

The Chicago crash comes days after a pickup truck plunged about 70 feet (21 metres) off a slippery interchange exit ramp in Wisconsin. The driver survived that crash and has said he feels thankful to be alive after this truck fell onto the shoulder of Interstate 94 in the Milwaukee-area.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 50 minutes ago
Tricky driving conditions west of the city with snow-covered routes through Hamilton, Burlington and portions of Oa…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 9 minutes ago
Snow squall warning in effect for: Burlington - Oakville Snowfall amounts of 14 to 23 cm have been reported near t…
Latest Weather
Read more