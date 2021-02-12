14-year-old girl shot in head at North York apartment

Toronto Police say a 14-year-old girl is in critical condition after getting shot in the head in a North York apartment building.

Police responded to calls of a shooting on Stong Court in the area of Jane and Finch.

Upon arrival they found the teenage girl suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say she is a resident of the building and was shot inside her own apartment.

The girl was transported to The Hospital of Sick Children (SickKids) with life-threatening injuries.

Police are searching for four men who fled the area on foot towards the north.

More details to come.