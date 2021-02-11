Some businesses plan to reopen today in 'united non-compliance' of lockdown

Despite not being allowed to open until Feb. 22 at the earliest – some non-essential businesses in the GTA may be preparing to break the law and reopen their doors on Thursday.

The push against the rules is being led by a group called ‘We Are All Essential’ calling on small businesses to stand together in “united non-compliance” of the lockdown measures.

A release from the group says members have decided to open businesses across Canada on Feb. 11 and stay open “going forward no matter the government intimidation techniques.”

“After careful examination and scrutiny of mitigation measures taken by all levels of government, it is now evident that the lockdowns cause more harm than the virus and must be brought to an end,” reads a statement from the release.

Earlier this week, Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg, the head of the city’s pandemic response team, said they are aware of the planned reopening’s.

“The City’s integrated enforcement team, including municipal licensing and standards, Toronto Public Health, and Toronto police officers are actively monitoring the situation and are prepared to respond as required,” Pegg said Monday.

The daily fines for individuals under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCA) have been set by the Chief Justice of the Ontario Court of Justice as follows:

Fail to comply with an order made during a declared emergency: $750

Obstruct any person exercising power in accordance with an order made during a declared emergency: $1,000

Obstruct any person performing a duty in accordance with an order made during a declared emergency: $1,000

Pegg noted the vast majority of businesses continue to do the right thing and comply with public health regulations.

Ontario recently announced the next phase of the province’s workplace inspection blitz will focus on warehouses and distribution centres in Peel Region, where the sector has been hit with COVID-19 outbreaks.

“We are seeing the positive effect of having boots on the ground, ensuring businesses are following health and safety guidelines to protect their workers and customers from COVID-19,” said Labour Minister Monte McNaughton as part of the government’s statement.

In December of last year, Toronto officials lifted orders and granted permission for Adamson Barbecue in Etobicoke to reopen for takeout and delivery, but required a proper business license in order to do so.

Owner Adam Skelly defied lockdown measures and hosted patrons for indoor dining for several days in late November.

On Nov. 26, Skelly was arrested and hit with several charges including mischief and obstructing police after breaking health regulations imposed by the city and the province.

He was granted and subsequently released on $50,000 bail a day later.