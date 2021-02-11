SIU confirms police officer responsible for death of 1-year-old boy, father in Kawartha Lakes

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has concluded its investigation into an incident out of Kawartha Lakes that resulted in a 33-year-old father and one-year-old son shot and killed following an interaction with officers.

On Thursday, the SIU confirmed the boy was shot by police after three subject officers discharged their weapons during the confrontation with the father.

“Upon receipt and review of additional forensic evidence in this case, including the results of the postmortem examination performed on a child, and reports prepared by the Centre of Forensic Sciences of analyses conducted with respect to bloodstains in the pickup truck, the trajectory of shots that struck the truck, and firearms, cartridge cases, and projectiles, the SIU can today confirm that the child’s death on November 26, 2020, in Kawartha Lakes was the result of being shot by police,” they said in a statement.

#BREAKING The @SIUOntario says it was OPP gunfire that killed in a 1-year old boy in a shoot-out with his father just outside Lindsay, last November. That’s based on forensic reports of bloodstains, bullet trajectories, and more. Details now on @680NEWS pic.twitter.com/zhJOr6XBIE — Mark Douglas (@Douglas680NEWS) February 11, 2021

On Nov. 26, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received reports that a father had abducted his son just before 9 a.m. that morning.

Officers discovered a vehicle of interest a short time later and attempted to stop the pickup truck.

A police chase ensued and an OPP cruiser collided with the suspect vehicle on Pigeon Lake Road in Kawartha Lakes. An OPP officer was standing outside the police cruiser when the collision took place and suffered serious injuries.

An altercation then occurred between the father and the officers.

The 33-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He later died in hospital.

The one-year-old boy, who was in the backseat of the vehicle, was fatally shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

The SIU says two police-issued rifles and one police-issued pistol were collected from the scene and that the three officers who discharged their firearms were designated as a result. A pistol was also located in the pickup truck.

The four firearms as well as a number of cartridge cases are under examination at the Centre of Forensic Sciences (CFS).

Investigators say as many as 14 witness officers have been interviewed, and three additional witness officers were interviewed in December. The SIU says 12 civilian witnesses have also been interviewed.

Out of respect for the family, the names of the victims have not been released due to privacy.

The SIU says the investigation is ongoing.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault, and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.