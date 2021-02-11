Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
RioCan REIT's Q4 net income down 50% as tenants remain closed to stop COVID-19
by The Canadian Press
Posted Feb 11, 2021 11:10 am EST
Last Updated Feb 11, 2021 at 11:14 am EST
TORONTO — RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust says its net income fell by more than 50 per cent in its latest quarter as 25 per cent of its tenants closed amid COVID-19 lockdowns.
The Toronto-based real estate owner and operator says its fourth-quarter net income amounted to $65.6 million, down from $150.8 million at the same time last year.
Funds from operations, a key metric in real estate, reached $124.1 million, a fall from $146.1 million last year.
The trust says its FFO per unit amounted to 39 cents per diluted unit for the quarter ended Dec. 31, down from 46 cents per diluted unit previously.
The trust says the quarter was impacted by the ongoing pandemic, but it classifies almost 80 per cent of its tenants as “strong” or “stable” and 98 per cent of total gross rents billed to these tenants in have been collected in cash.
The trust reported a net loss of $64.8 million for the year, compared to a net income of $775.8 million in the prior year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2021.