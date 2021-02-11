Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police looking for victim after shooting in North York Wednesday night
by News Staff
Posted Feb 11, 2021 12:41 am EST
Police and paramedics on scene of a shooting in North York on Feb. 10, 2021. CITYNEWS/Hugues Cormier
Toronto police are investigating after shots were fired in North York Wednesday night.
Police received calls around 9:45 p.m. multiple shots were heard at Wynford Drive and Wynford Heights Crescent, in the Eglinton Avenue East and Don Valley Parkway area.
Police also received reports of two people shooting at each other before getting into cars and driving from the area.
No injuries have been reported, but police say it’s believed one person was shot.
Police looking for a victim in the area.
A car riddled with bullet holes and shell casings at the scene have also been found.
SOUND OF GUNSHOTS: Wynford Dr + Wynford Heights Cr – Confirmed shooting – Officers have located shell casings – Have also located car with bullet holes – 1 person believed struck by bullet – Officers in area searching for victim – Scene is closed ^dh