Police looking for victim after shooting in North York Wednesday night

Toronto police are investigating after shots were fired in North York Wednesday night.

Police received calls around 9:45 p.m. multiple shots were heard at Wynford Drive and Wynford Heights Crescent, in the Eglinton Avenue East and Don Valley Parkway area.

Police also received reports of two people shooting at each other before getting into cars and driving from the area.

No injuries have been reported, but police say it’s believed one person was shot.

Police looking for a victim in the area.

A car riddled with bullet holes and shell casings at the scene have also been found.