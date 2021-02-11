Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Pakistan successfully test fires surface-to-surface missile
by The Associated Press
Posted Feb 11, 2021 5:18 am EST
Last Updated Feb 11, 2021 at 5:28 am EST
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s military on Thursday successfully test-fired a short range surface-to-surface ballistic missile capable of hitting land and sea targets with “high precision” up to 490 kilometres (about 280 miles) away, the military said.
In a statement, it said the Babur cruise missile was “launched from a state-of-the-art Multi Tube Missile Launch Vehicle.”
According to the statement, Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and the country’s military leadership congratulated scientists and engineers over successful launch of the missile.
Pakistan’s nuclear and missile program is primarily aimed at countering threats from neighbouring India, which also routinely conducts missile tests.
Both nations have nuclear arms and have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir since gaining independence from Britain in 1947. The disputed Himalayan region is split between them and claimed by both.