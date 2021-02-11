Loading articles...

Ottawa providing $1 million for undersea ocean tech platform in Halifax area

Last Updated Feb 11, 2021 at 12:44 pm EST

HALIFAX — Ottawa is providing $1 million for an undersea testing platform at a Halifax-area ocean research facility.

The multi-user marine testing platform dubbed “Stella Maris” is to be installed over the next three months at the Centre for Ocean Ventures and Entrepreneurship (COVE) in Dartmouth.

The triangular, metal frame platform can hold up to 30 marine sensor devices and will sit on the seabed and be connected onshore through a data and communications cable.

It will be raised periodically allowing researchers and ocean tech companies to retrieve the devices attached to it. 

COVE chief executive officer Melanie Nadeau says the platform will help showcase advanced ocean technologies and assist in the collection of data through video, sonar and imaging.

Nova Scotia is contributing $325,000 to the project at COVE, which currently hosts 60 ocean tech companies and organizations. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2021.

The Canadian Press

