Ottawa announces $55 m in clean tech funding for 20 companies

OTTAWA — The federal government is announcing $55 million in funding to support Canada’s clean tech sector.

The money will go to 20 companies across the country.

It will help fund research and development on ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, lessen the environmental impacts of mining and support more sustainable agriculture.

The recipients include a Regina company using drones to help reduce the amount of chemicals that farmers apply to their land and a Montreal firm developing more efficient glass for solar panels.

Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says the spending will help keep Canada at the forefront of the large and growing clean technology market.

Federal figures suggest that market is set to exceed $2.5 trillion by 2022.

The money will be delivered through Sustainable Development Technology Canada, a federal agency that received $750 million in December.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2021.

The Canadian Press