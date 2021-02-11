Manitoba premier says his government will buy prospective Canadian vaccine directly

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is committing to buy two million doses of a prospective Canadian vaccine that is currently in clinical trials.

Premier Brian Pallister says his government has signed a term sheet with Providence Therapeutics, which operates in Toronto and Calgary and started the trials last month.

He says the deal includes a best-price guarantee and hinges on the vaccine being approval for use in Canada.

Pallister says provinces have had to rely on the federal government for vaccines and supplies have come slowly.

Providence’s chief executive officer, Brad Sorenson, has asked the federal government for $150 million to pay for the clinical trials and material costs.

In exchange, Providence is offering Canada a 30 per cent discount on market prices and priority access to vaccines that may be needed for variants and booster shots.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2021

The Canadian Press