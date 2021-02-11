Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Manitoba premier says his government will buy prospective Canadian vaccine directly
by The Canadian Press
Posted Feb 11, 2021 12:34 pm EST
Last Updated Feb 11, 2021 at 12:44 pm EST
Manitoba premier Brian Pallister speaks during question period at the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg, Wednesday, May 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is committing to buy two million doses of a prospective Canadian vaccine that is currently in clinical trials.
Premier Brian Pallister says his government has signed a term sheet with Providence Therapeutics, which operates in Toronto and Calgary and started the trials last month.
He says the deal includes a best-price guarantee and hinges on the vaccine being approval for use in Canada.
Pallister says provinces have had to rely on the federal government for vaccines and supplies have come slowly.
Providence’s chief executive officer, Brad Sorenson, has asked the federal government for $150 million to pay for the clinical trials and material costs.
In exchange, Providence is offering Canada a 30 per cent discount on market prices and priority access to vaccines that may be needed for variants and booster shots.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2021
The Canadian Press
