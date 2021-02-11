Hazel McCallion compares Canadian COVID-19 vaccination immunizations to other countries

She turns 100 years young on Sunday, February 14th but Hazel McCallion is still as feisty as ever.

680’s John Stall had a chat with Hazel this week to wish her a happy birthday.

The two have been friends for years.

Stall asked McCallion for her take on how politicians in this country are handling the pandemic.

McCallion’s take on how the federal government is dealing with COVID-19 vaccines

How Ontario Premier Doug Ford has been handling the situation in Ontario, McCallion says

McCallion says she also feels sorry for politicians who are trying to navigate the pandemic

Despite the lockdown, Hazel has been keeping busy.

“For my 100th birthday I had a lot of offers, people wanted me to raise money for a worthy cause. I chose the Trillium Hospital – the two hospitals in Mississauga. They’re coming out with a coffee (table) book. It’s a story of my life. We’ve raised just over $2.5-million.”

What is her secret to a long life?

“I watch my diet. I eat a lot of vegetables and salads. I do have meat the odd time, and fish. Sherry is my favourite drink but only when guests drop in.”

McCallion was mayor of Mississauga from 1978 to 2014. A private member’s bill was passed at Queen’s Park in 2016 to designate February 14th as Hazel McCallion Day every year in Ontario.

LISTEN: Full John Stall and Hazel McCallion phone call