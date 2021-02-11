Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Hazel McCallion compares Canadian COVID-19 vaccination immunizations to other countries
by News Staff
Posted Feb 11, 2021 12:27 am EST
Last Updated Feb 11, 2021 at 12:27 am EST
Hazel McCallion (Photo courtesy mississauga.ca)
She turns 100 years young on Sunday, February 14th but Hazel McCallion is still as feisty as ever.
680’s John Stall had a chat with Hazel this week to wish her a happy birthday.
The two have been friends for years.
Stall asked McCallion for her take on how politicians in this country are handling the pandemic.
McCallion’s take on how the federal government is dealing with COVID-19 vaccines
How Ontario Premier Doug Ford has been handling the situation in Ontario, McCallion says
McCallion says she also feels sorry for politicians who are trying to navigate the pandemic
Despite the lockdown, Hazel has been keeping busy.
“For my 100th birthday I had a lot of offers, people wanted me to raise money for a worthy cause. I chose the Trillium Hospital – the two hospitals in Mississauga. They’re coming out with a coffee (table) book. It’s a story of my life. We’ve raised just over $2.5-million.”