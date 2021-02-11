Ford government to reportedly announce March Break plans today

After hinting about the possible cancellation of March Break last week, the provincial government is expected to provide some clarity on the matter before the end of the week.

Global News is reporting the Ford government will announce its plans for the break on Thursday.

Last week, Education Minister Stephen Lecce said he will base the decision entirely on “public health imperatives” and was waiting on the opinion of the province’s chief medical officer of health.

The union representing the province’s elementary school teachers said mental health should also be considered in the decision.

“We are living in unprecedented times that continue to create high levels of stress, fear, and anxiety for everyone,” said Sam Hammond, president of the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO). “We have heard repeatedly that students, families, and educators need a break right now.”

NDP Opposition leader Andrea Horwath called on Monday for March break to go ahead as planned, saying it’s important for the mental and emotional health of parents, educators and students.

“What we’re calling on Doug Ford to do is to provide clarity around that sooner rather than later,” said Horwath.

The decision to cancel March Break comes just days before students in Toronto, York, and Peel Regions will return to in-person learning. Students from thirteen public health units returned to the classroom on Monday and around 280,000 returned on Feb. 1.

Students in the province’s three COVID-19 hotspots will back in class after Family Day on Feb. 16.

Ontario’s COVID-19 state of emergency expired on Tuesday and province is transitioning back to the colour-coded framework that will ease restrictions based on COVID-19 case counts in respective regions.

Three Eastern Ontario regions entered the ‘green-prevent’ level on Wednesday.

Some have applauded the province’s approach to a gradual easing of COVID-19 measures though many are worried it could lead to another wave of surging cases.

The CEO of the Registered Nurses’ Association of Ontario, Doris Grinspun, said the province should have delayed the economic reopening until two to three weeks after all students resume in-person learning to determine if that has been accomplished safely.