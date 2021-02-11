Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Fatal rollover on Hwy. 427, OPP investigating
by James Mackin
Posted Feb 11, 2021 6:24 pm EST
Last Updated Feb 11, 2021 at 6:49 pm EST
Police and fire investigating on scene after a fatal rollover on the 427. Courtesy of MTO.
A driver has died after a tractor trailer rolled over on the northbound 427, near Rathburn.
It happened around 5 on Thursday afternoon, in the collector lanes north of Rathburn in Etobicoke. Paramedics say the driver died at the scene, and they were the only vehicle involved in the crash.
The truck appeared to be taking the transfer from collector’s to express, heading to the 401 ramp. After rolling over, it hit the concrete barrier separating the collector lanes and the transfer.
The OPP are investigating the collision. Northbound traffic is currently jammed on the 427 between Rathburn and Burnhamthorpe, keep listening to
for live traffic updates every 10 minutes.
