Loading articles...

Fatal rollover on Hwy. 427, OPP investigating

Last Updated Feb 11, 2021 at 6:49 pm EST

Police and fire investigating on scene after a fatal rollover on the 427. Courtesy of MTO.

A driver has died after a tractor trailer rolled over on the northbound 427, near Rathburn.

It happened around 5 on Thursday afternoon, in the collector lanes north of Rathburn in Etobicoke. Paramedics say the driver died at the scene, and they were the only vehicle involved in the crash.

The truck appeared to be taking the transfer from collector’s to express, heading to the 401 ramp. After rolling over, it hit the concrete barrier separating the collector lanes and the transfer.

The OPP are investigating the collision. Northbound traffic is currently jammed on the 427 between Rathburn and Burnhamthorpe, keep listening to 680 NEWS for live traffic updates every 10 minutes.

||||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
ICYMI: NB 427 at Rathburn - collector lanes remain CLOSED due to a fatal collision. All traffic in the collectors i…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:21 PM
Thursday's #weatherminute #Toronto
Latest Weather
Read more