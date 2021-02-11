Fatal rollover on Hwy. 427, OPP investigating

A driver has died after a tractor trailer rolled over on the northbound 427, near Rathburn.

Truck rollover NB 427 north of Rathburn in the transfer to express – right lane blocked. #NB427 pic.twitter.com/q131ZPtihX — 680 NEWS Traffic (@680NEWStraffic) February 11, 2021

It happened around 5 on Thursday afternoon, in the collector lanes north of Rathburn in Etobicoke. Paramedics say the driver died at the scene, and they were the only vehicle involved in the crash.

The truck appeared to be taking the transfer from collector’s to express, heading to the 401 ramp. After rolling over, it hit the concrete barrier separating the collector lanes and the transfer.

The OPP are investigating the collision. Northbound traffic is currently jammed on the 427 between Rathburn and Burnhamthorpe, keep listening to 680 NEWS for live traffic updates every 10 minutes.