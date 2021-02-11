Loading articles...

COVID-19 variant case reported at city-run LTC home in Davenport neighbourhood

Last Updated Feb 11, 2021 at 6:16 pm EST

Sign out front of Castleview Wychwood long-term-care home. Castleview Wychwood | Facebook

Toronto Public Health confirms its first case of a COVID-19 variant within a city-run long term care home.

The individual is an employee at Castleview Wychwood towers but the city says the frontline worker does not have direct contact with residents.

The person last worked on February second.

All residents and staff members who could have been exposed were tested yesterday.

So far, no residents, other staff or essential caregivers are showing any symptoms.

About 95% of the residents at Castleview Wychwood have received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine and about 90 per cent have had their second dose.

In addition, about three quarters of the staff have been vaccinated.

