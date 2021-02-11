Conservative election campaign ads violated copyright, CBC says

TORONTO — The CBC says Conservative election campaign ads violated Canadian copyright laws.

The public broadcaster says in court that the ads did not reflect CBC’s balanced news coverage or fairly represent the context of the clips.

It says public trust in its impartiality is at stake.

The Conservatives used five CBC news segments in their attack ads during the 2019 election campaign.

A lawyer for the CBC tells Federal Court the legal principles governing copyright apply no matter who the parties are.

The Conservatives argue they had a right to use the material.

The case is believed to be the first in Canada pitting a broadcaster against a major political party over copyright.

