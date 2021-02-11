Loading articles...

Canadian Press NewsAlert: Bombardier to cut 1,600 jobs in move to reduce costs

Last Updated Feb 11, 2021 at 7:14 am EST

MONTREAL — Bombardier Inc. says it reduce its overall workforce by about 1,600 positions as it moves to reduce costs.

More coming.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BBD.B)

The Canadian Press

