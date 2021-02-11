Loading articles...

Canadian blueberries pose no peril to American producers, U.S. trade commission says

Last Updated Feb 11, 2021 at 3:44 pm EST

WASHINGTON — The panel that evaluates international trade disputes in the United States has squashed a complaint about Canadian blueberries. 

The U.S. International Trade Commission says recent spikes in foreign blueberry imports are no threat to domestic producers. 

The commission voted unanimously today to end its investigation, which was requested by former U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. 

Lighthizer asked the commission back in September to look into the potential harm done by imports from Canada, Mexico, Chile and Peru. 

The panel’s answer today was clear: there is none. 

Canadian growers say they are delighted with the news and look forward to continuing to work with their U.S. counterparts. 

“Now our members can focus on the growing year ahead, instead of being concerned with trade penalties,” said Jack Bates, chair of the B.C. Blueberry Council. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.

The Canadian Press

