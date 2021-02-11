Can the City of Toronto make high-speed internet more accessible?

In today’s Big Story podcast, earlier this month, Toronto City Council approved a plan to build its own high-speed broadband network. It’s an ambitious idea that will be tried out in three low-income neighbourhoods. The goal: to combat rising internet prices at a time when access to a good internet connection is becoming an essential need. Will it work?

Guest: Vass Bednar

Host: Fatima Syed

