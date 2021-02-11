Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners makes bid to take Inter Pipeline private
by The Canadian Press
Posted Feb 11, 2021 6:31 am EST
Last Updated Feb 11, 2021 at 6:44 am EST
CALGARY — Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has made an unsolicited offer to take Inter Pipeline Ltd. private with a proposal to buy the stake in the company it does not already own.
The offer implies a value for Inter Pipeline of $7.1 billion.
Brookfield Infrastructure is offering $16.50 per share in cash or 0.206 of a Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. class A exchangeable share. The maximum cash available under the plan is $4.9 billion.
Inter Pipeline shares closed at $13.40 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
Brookfield Infrastructure already owns 41.8 million Inter Pipeline shares or 9.75 per cent of its outstanding shares, plus a cash-settled total return swap that give it economic exposure to an additional 42.5 million Inter Pipeline shares.
The company said it first approached Inter Pipeline in September 2020, but failed to reach an agreement on a deal. It says it remains open to engaging directly with the company.
