5 linked to Kansas City metro chapter of Proud Boys arrested

Five people prosecutors have linked to a Kansas City metro chapter of the Proud Boys were arrested Thursday on federal charges for their roles in the Jan. 6 breach at the U.S. Capitol.

A probable cause affidavit filed in the case alleges they conspired to impede certification of the Electoral College vote.

William Norman Chrestman and Christopher Charles Kuehn, both of Olathe, Kansas, and Louis Enrique Colon, of Blue Springs, Missouri, were charged with conspiracy civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, among other charges. Chrestman also separately faces an additional charge of threatening to assault a federal law enforcement officer.

A probable cause affidavit alleges the three men wore tactical-style gear, including helmets and gloves. Chrestman also arrived with a respirator and a wooden club or axe handle disguised as a flag, and they had a piece of orange tape affixed to a backpack or headgear to distinguish them in the crowd.

Also arrested on similar charges in Arizona were a brother and sister, Felicia and Cory Konold, who prosecutors contend were also linked to the Kansas City chapter of the Proud Boys.

Video footage captured Chrestman at one point turning to the crowd unlawfully assembled on the Capitol grounds, and shouting: “Whose house is this?” The crowd responded “Our house!” Chrestman shouted, “Do you want your house back?” After the Crowd responded, “Yes,” Chrestman shouted back: “Take it!”

The Associated Press