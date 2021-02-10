Where are Canada’s vaccines? Part 2

In today’s Big Story podcast, in June 2020, Canada established its COVID-19 vaccine task force. The federal government recruited 11 vaccine and infectious disease experts from across the country. The task force helped make more purchasing agreements than any other country in the world, but along the way they also learned the missteps we took in our vaccine strategy. Yesterday we looked at how the Canadian government scrambled to secure millions of vaccines. Today we ask what could Canada have done to get vaccines more quickly?

Guest: Dr. Alan Bernstein

Host: Fatima Syed

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.