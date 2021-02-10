Tragically Hip suing Mill Street Brewery over promotion of 100th Meridian beer

TORONTO — The Tragically Hip are suing a Toronto brewery for alleged trademark infringement in the promotion of its 100th Meridian lager.

The legendary Canadian band has filed a suit in federal court against Mill Street Brewery, a subsidiary of Labatt, which is owned by Belgian multinational brewer AB InBev.

The Tragically Hip allege in the legal documents that Mill Street has tried to “pass off on the fame, goodwill and reputation” of the band.

“At The Hundredth Meridian” was a hit single off of the Hip’s 1992 album “Fully Completely.”

Its title refers to the line of longitude that marks the beginnings of the Great Plains.

The Tragically Hip say that in several social media posts Mill Street tried to associate the 100th Meridian Lager with the band, including posting photos of the beer can with the group’s albums in the background.

In a Facebook post titled “100th Meridian Beer Has Nothing To Do With Us” the Tragically Hip say they tried to sort things out with Mill Street but were unsuccessful.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2021.

The Canadian Press