Toronto prepping 9 vaccination clinics for when doses are ready for administration

The City of Toronto announced Wednesday officials are prepping nine vaccine clinics for when doses are delivered.

Mayor John Tory announced the locations of City-operated COVID-19 immunization clinics which Tory hopes will be available to open once the province is ready.

“Getting vaccinated is the right thing to do. It will help protect you, your family and friends, and your co-workers. And that is why your City government is working to support the other governments in rolling out the vaccine,” said the Mayor.

“All this detailed and important planning work is happening while Toronto Public Health and our city’s hospitals continue to vaccinate residents and staff in all long-term care homes and retirement homes across Toronto.”

Tory also stressed to residents that these sites are not ready, urging people to wait until the time is right.

“These sites are not opening tomorrow, so please do not line up or approach the site’s tonight or until further notified,” he added.

“They are dependent on the federal government’s vaccine supply but we are readying the sights and letting you know where they are as part of what is one of the largest, if not the largest vaccination mobilization efforts in the history of the city.”

The nine City-operated clinics will be located at:

Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 255 Front St. W. Toronto Congress Centre, 650 Dixon Rd. Malvern Community Recreation Centre, 30 Sewells Rd. The Hangar, 75 Carl Hall Rd. Scarborough Town Centre, 300 Borough Dr. Cloverdale Mall, 250 The East Mall Mitchell Field Community Centre, 89 Church Ave. North Toronto Memorial Community Centre, 200 Eglinton Ave. W. Carmine Stefano Community Centre, 3100 Weston Rd.

Tory says the target for opening the clinics is early April, pending vaccine supply and direction from the province.

Once fully operational – seven days per week, nine hours per day – it is estimated that more than 120,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses will be administered each week.

The timing for the opening of the nine clinics will be determined by the province.

“Our COVID-19 Immunization Task Force continues to be hard at work, ensuring that we are ready to deploy the network of City-operated immunization clinics as very soon as vaccines are made available to us by the Province,” said Chief Matthew Pegg, Toronto Fire Services, and General Manager of the Office of Emergency Management.

“These clinics will play an important part in the overall, city-wide immunization effort and we are doing all that we can to ensure the efficient and effective rollout of vaccine while ensuring that our Toronto Public Health colleagues remain supported by a robust and effective incident management system throughout the fight against COVID-19.”

The Metro Convention Centre clinic will re-open for two days on February 15 and 16 to administer second doses to the 378 health care workers who got the first dose when the clinic was briefly open in January.

The “proof-of-concept” clinic was initially scheduled to be open for at least six weeks, seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., but in mid-January officials were forced to close the clinic due to a vaccine shortage.